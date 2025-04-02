How you can have your say on the naming of Sunderland's new bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You can now place your suggestions for the naming of the new River Wear footbridge.

You can now officially have your say on the naming of the bridge | CREO comms

Set to open this summer, the new footbridge will link the major Riverside developments on either side of the Wear and is already proving a big talking point in the city.

People have already been coming up with names on social media including Régis Le Bridge, Bradley Lowery Bridge, Shipwrights’ Way, Beacon Crossing, Miners’ Walk, Wise Man Way and more - and now they can officially make their suggestions.

Sunderland City Council is now giving residents the opportunity to suggest names for the new crossing by inputting their suggestions here: https://mysunderland.co.uk/wearfootbridge

Those who are unable to submit suggestions online can visit City Hall and drop any suggestions into the dedicated post boxes at reception or in Brew and Bake.

The bridge has already proved a talking point in the city | CREO comms

Once nominations have closed, a group representing different communities will compile a final shortlist of preferred names, and residents will be asked to vote on an overall winner.

Connecting the north and south sides of the river, the footbridge is a key part of the 32-hectare Riverside Sunderland regeneration programme, that is transforming the heart of the city.

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “The new Wear footbridge has already captured the hearts and imaginations of residents and giving them the opportunity to help name it will only build on all of the enthusiasm surrounding the project.

“Once complete, the footbridge will redefine the city skyline, while changing the way generations of residents navigate the city, be it going to the match, shopping, going to work or keeping fit, so it’s exciting to see the very people benefiting from it being given a chance to make history by shaping its future.

“We look forward to seeing the responses it generates and working with community groups and residents to choose an eventual winner. We can’t wait to see the outcome.”

As well as having an affection for the bridge, local people and businesses are already benefitting from its construction.

21 local people have secured jobs working on the bridge, four apprenticeship roles have been created, six work experience students have been able to learn on site and VolkerStevin - the contractor constructing the bridge - has supported 66 hours of education engagement to local schools.

The bridge is one of a number of developments underway at Riverside Sunderland, now widely recognised as one of the UK’s most ambitious regeneration projects. The scheme seeks to double the number of people living within Sunderland city centre while providing workspace for up to 10,000 jobs.

Several workspace and leisure facilities have already risen from the ground as part of the project, with numerous other developments underway including the Maker & Faber office buildings, Culture House, Eye Hospital, Housing Innovation Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), and Vaux Housing.