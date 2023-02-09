The temporary Job Centre on Tavistock Place opened in spring last year inside Sunderland Software Centre as part of the government’s ongoing plan for jobs. Temporary Job Centres were opened across the UK to allow for more social distancing in the wake of the pandemic.

Now, DWP has announced the closure of 20 of these temporary Job Centres in the UK, including the Tavistock Place site in Sunderland. The Job Centre in Sunderland city centre will remain open as normal.

A DWP spokesperson said: “We no longer need the temporary space we acquired during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing. To continue providing our essential employment support and other services in a way that is cost efficient for the taxpayer, we are phasing out these temporarily leased sites and staff and all customer services will return to the nearby established jobcentre.

“The closing of these temporary sites will not reduce our levels of service, or access to face-to-face appointments. Customers will return to being served by their established Jobcentre and there will be no reduction in the number of Work Coaches serving customers as a result.”

How will the closure affect you?

Full list of closures

Aylesbury

Bath

Blyth

Burnley

Dundee

Gateshead

Halifax

Inverness

Ipswich

Kettering

Leeds

Lincoln

London Hackney

London Kentish Town

London Sutten Carew

London Tooting

Stevenage

Sunderland

Swindon

Wigan

Sunderland Software Centre

When will the Job Centre in Sunderland close?

