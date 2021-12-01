New temporary Jobcentre to open in Sunderland - here is where, when and why

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says it will open in spring and is expected to be operational by April.

DWP have taken a temporary lease on around 18,000 sq ft of space in the building. A new access point will be put in place at the centre to enable the service to have its own ‘front door’ for residents making use of the support.

Work has begun to create the Jobcentre on one side of the building, rising from the ground floor through to the second floor.

The temporary Jobcentre will be able to support approximately 100 Work Coaches, and it is hoped that the service will help residents to find new roles that match their skills and experience. The existing Jobcentres in the city will remain open.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Graeme Miller, said: “Sunderland has made some incredibly positive announcements recently about new employers coming to the city, and connecting our residents – many of whom have been hit by the pandemic – to these fantastic opportunities, as well as others with existing employers, is vital.’’

“This new DWP support in the heart of the city will enable targeted support to be given to those who need it most, from a base that is easily accessible due to the excellent transport links in the city centre.

"It’s critical that we do everything we can to make sure our residents are in as strong a position as possible to access vital jobs as the city recovers from the impact of the pandemic, and indeed to connect our innovative businesses to talented people who can drive their growth. We’re pleased to be able to support DWP.”

Jill McKinney, head of skills at Sunderland Software City, who are tenants within the Software Centre, said: “This is a great opportunity for ourselves and other tenants in the centre. The service will bridge the skills-employment gap through upskilling, providing a talent-pool for some of the employment opportunities centre tenants may have.”