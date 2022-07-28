Drive thru dessert shop opens with waffles, cookie dough and cakes available on the go

Crave 4 Desserts in Unit 1, Swan Road, has expanded their facilities with a brand new drive thru option for customers to collect freshly made takeaway goodies.
Imran Ahmed 43, and brother Rezwan Ahmed, 26, set up the business in 2018 following in the footsteps of their parents who owned a successful Indian takeaway in Concord for over 25 years.
Following the expansion, the company is now the first drive-thru dessert shop in the region.
Most Popular
-
1
When households across Sunderland will get their second cost of living support payment and how to check if you are eligible
-
2
The Sunderland businesses awarded zero and one star food hygiene ratings in June, according to the Food Standards Agency
-
3
Sunderland's Amber's Sandwich Bar awarded zero star food hygiene rating
-
4
Opening date revealed for Sunderland branch of eat-all-you-can Rio steakhouse
-
5
Watch as massive cranes make their way through Sunderland city centre under police escort
Last year the eatery was nominated in the Just Eat ‘British Take Away’ awards, making them one in five finalists across the whole of the North East.
Imran, who is a father to three children, said he and his brother always wanted to set up a business in Washington.
He said: “People can just pull up, order and collect their desserts and it seems to be working really well so far. We’re now the first drive thru dessert shop in the region so it’s a unique concept.
"We still have a dine in option but we just thought it would be nice to offer something different, it’s exciting!”
Read More
The shop offers a range of desserts including tower cakes, cookie dough, waffles and brownies.
The brothers, who went to Usworth Comprehensive School, decided against following in the family’s footsteps with a curry house, and instead the sweet-toothed duo decided to open a dessert shop – and Imran says there is always room for improvement.
He added: “There are still things that we will be changing, adapting and expanding but that’s just part of the process.
"The shop has been doing well and we’re really proud of ourselves, we have a great relationship with all of our customers and we love it.”
The business also works with other local firms including Acropolis Street Food and Burger Bros to offer deals and prizes.
Imran said: “We have been hosting mini fun days where we bring in other companies to offer food and desserts for some great deals.
"We’re excited to see what the future brings and hopefully we will continue bringing smiles to customer’s faces.