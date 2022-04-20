The UK’s most famous male dance troupe will be taking to the stage at Buzz Bingo in Pallion on Friday, July 1 as part of their official tour.
Joining the Dreamboys in 2022 is former firefighter and Love Island star Michael Griffiths who will be performing at selected dates.
He’s following in the footsteps of Hollyoaks actor Jake Quickenden, Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle, MTV star Rogan O’Connor and TOWIE’s star Dan Osborne by joining the legendary group.
Most Popular
-
1
Inside the new Studio B store as Sunderland fashion brand transforms former Thomas Cook unit in Silksworth
-
2
This is what safety inspectors found as they awarded The Dip Shop a food hygiene rating of zero
-
3
New head chef appointed as historic Wynyard Hall enters new chapter
-
4
Sunderland takeaway given a new food hygiene rating following a recent inspection
-
5
Sunderland pub and cafe given latest food hygiene ratings
The troupe say they pride themselves on being an inclusive show – their oldest audience member last year was 102 and it was her fourth time.
Alice Woods, managing director of Dreamboys, said: “The past year has ravaged the entertainment industry, with many businesses similar to Dreamboys sadly not surviving the pandemic.
"Covid’s devastating impact on live shows and theatre tours has made us more determined than ever to come back with a bang.
"We at the Dreamboys are proud to be one of the first national touring casts getting back on the road this summer with a completely revamped, jaw-dropping new show. We offer a whole lot more than just hot men, we’re redefining the adult entertainment industry.
"We offer West End level shows, immersive performances and a cast of professional dancers who will flip, bodyroll and grind their way into your hearts.
"It’s fantastic to see the Dreamboys all back together rehearsing, venues reopening their doors up and down the country and tickets flying off the shelves. It’s clear from our rocketing sales that the nation has sorely missed some cheeky adult entertainment.
“Our fans are our number one priority, which is clear from our urge to get back on the road, being one of the first shows to reopen after the pandemic. The British public are in desperate need of a night of pure unadulterated fun, and the Dreamboys are oiled up and raring to go.”
*Dreamboys are at Buzz Bingo, Pallion, on Friday, July 1 with their Too Hard to Resist tour which is for over 18s only. Tickets are priced from £20 and are available at designmynight.com.