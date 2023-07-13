News you can trust since 1873
Drag brunches, Stokoe's Snug and more at Sunderland's new Bobby's Bar

One of Sunderland city centre’s largest bars has been given a colourful makeover as Bobby’s bar.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST

The inclusive bar is a sister site to the successful Bobby’s in Newcastle and has given new life to the former Establishment bar in Low Row which has stood empty for the past couple of years.

It’s one of the largest bars in the area with a main bar, mezzanine, snugs and three outdoor areas – and Bobby’s owner Kirk Spencer says he has big plans for the site.

He’ll be working alongside University of Sunderland for a dedicated LGBTQ night on Tuesdays, as well as drag brunches themed around shows at the nearby Sunderland Empire, band performances and a matchday offering with a Stokoe’s Snug in honour of the 1973 FA Cup hero.

Bobby's has opened in SunderlandBobby's has opened in Sunderland
He also has performances lined up from touring theatre stars, including KY Kelly who’ll be in Sunderland later this year for the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tour.

Kirk, who’s had success with Bobby’s Newcastle, which has been running in Scotswood Road for the past three years, said: “It’s really important for pockets of the community to feel safe and we want to create a safe space, and value for money, for all.

"I’d looked at a few units in Sunderland, but I really wanted to be near the Empire. I love theatre and a lot of the entertainment we host is theatrical so it ties in perfectly.”

The bar launched in time for this year’s Sunderland Pride event and had a huge turnout, as well as hosting a Pride Party for Just Eat.

Bobby's Sunderland bar on Low Row with publican Kirk SpencerBobby's Sunderland bar on Low Row with publican Kirk Spencer
It’s created seven new jobs for the city, with recruitment ongoing for more.

There’s also an opportunity for someone to offer food at the site.

Kirk, who also runs Ye Olde Fleece in Gateshead High Street, said: “I want to franchise the kitchen, which is a great opportunity for someone who doesn’t want to take on the lease of a property.”

:: Bobby’s Bar, Low Row, is open Thursday to Sunday from 12noon until 2pm.

Bobby's Sunderland proved popular for its launch weekend. Photo by LAH Photography.Bobby's Sunderland proved popular for its launch weekend. Photo by LAH Photography.
:: Anyone interested in applying for a job at the bar can email [email protected]

Related topics:NewcastleSunderland