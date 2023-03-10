Details unveiled of dedicated 'esports' housing to accommodate elite video gamers in Sunderland city centre

British Esports is developing a National Esports Performance Campus (NEPC) near the Stadium of Light.

Now it has unveiled further details of its plans for a new multi- purpose entertainment venue, as well as esports and gaming accommodation.

Planning permission for the conversion of three existing Grade-II listed buildings back into separate residential houses at 30-32 West Sunniside was granted last year. .

West Sunnisde

Space for up to 25 people

Split over four floors, the buildings are undergoing extensive renovation and internal refurbishment and are scheduled to open in late Spring.

Providing accommodation for up to 25 people, the fully self-contained properties will feature separate living and leisure areas, plus a cutting edge digital performance and gaming room, with the very latest in gaming and creative technology.

The NEPCampus, scheduled to open in late 2023, is an 11,000 sq.ft, 1:1 acre esports training and educational complex, split across two floors, with provision for more than 150 students.

(from left) Councillor Graeme Miller, Chester King, chief executive officer at BEA and Patrick Melia at the site of the new campus

The venue will feature the very latest in digital and computing technology, a 100-seat esports arena, dedicated esports stage, classrooms, performance and training rooms, broadcast and content production facilities, sim racing and much more.

‘A significant investment’

British Esports chairman Andy Payne OBE said: “We are proud to be making a significant investment in Sunderland and the North East with a new multi-site venue capable of attracting and developing the digital forward society of tomorrow.

"We are excited to be developing infrastructure for the UK esports ecosystem, but, as part of the UK’s national levelling up campaign, we are equally thrilled that the people of the North East will have an incredible facility on their doorstep.”

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller was delighted with the plans: “Sunderland is a hugely ambitious city, and one that fully embraces the transformative power of digital to bring communities together, so it is fitting that a sport that is built on digital and technology is investing so significantly here.

"British Esports’ investment in Riverside Sunderland and in Sunniside fits perfectly with our regeneration programme, which is transforming both of these parts of the city centre, and we’re delighted to be working closely with them to support them with their plans.”