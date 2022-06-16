Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crew Clothing takes its inspiration from the British coast and carries a range of polo shirts, blazers and rugby tops featuring its brand mark of crossed oars.

The official opening of its Dalton Park outlet took place today, Thursday, June 16, and the store celebrated with complimentary striped canvas shopping bags for customers who spent £50 or more, as well as a gin taster experience in partnership with Salcombe Gin.

Dalton Park centre manager Richard Kaye is delighted with the newest arrival: “We are thrilled to welcome Crew Clothing to Dalton Park and we are expecting it to be a hugely popular part of our shopping experience.

“Crew Clothing is all about coastal-inspired lifestyle wear and we know from talking to our guests that this is the kind of brand that they want, particularly with our location just a stone’s throw from the idyllic Durham Heritage Coast.

“The new store has been beautifully designed and their entire product range is available at outlet prices, something which is an increasingly important consideration given the rising costs of living.

“The recruitment of seven permanent members of staff is also great news for our local area, demonstrating our commitment to investing in local people and services and we wish them all the very best for the launch.”

Crew Clothing is the first of a number of new arrivals at Dalton Park this summer. Shoe store Skechers is due to open a branch outlet store later in the summer, with another two other brands to be announced in the coming weeks.

Dalton Park centre manager Richard Kaye with (from left) Crew Clothing sales assistant Samantha Wilson; deputy manager Laura Wharrier; store manager Joanne Baldwin, and and supervisor Victoria Waite