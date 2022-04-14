Dalton Park announces new centre manager as boss steps down after 16 years

Richard Kaye will take on the new role, with five years experience of managing stores within Dalton Park. Richard who is passionate about retail brings 17 years of management experience to his new position.

He takes over from Jerry Hatch who has spent the last 16 year shaping Dalton Park into what it is today and has now stepped down from the role bidding farewell to Dalton Park.

Richard joins Dalton Park at a pivotal time. Despite the pandemic, the shopping outlet welcomed four new stores in 2021 including: Yankee Candle, Baytree Interiors, Etto Caffe and Cavani Menswear, creating 26 new jobs for the region. New career opportunities and the overall shopping experience will be enhanced at Dalton Park under Richard’s stewardship, with two new brands confirmed to open in the Summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jerry Hatch (left, retiring Centre Manager) with new Centre Manager Richard Kaye at Dalton Park Shopping Centre in Murton Picture: DAVID WOOD

He said: “I’m thrilled to be taking over the Centre Manager position at such an exciting time in Dalton Park’s history. Jerry has achieved so much for Dalton Park over the last 16 years, and I really enjoyed working alongside him.“Considering all that Jerry accomplished during his time here, his are big shoes to fill, but I aim to continue driving Dalton Park’s vision and growth forward, and I wish him all the very best in his retirement.

“Dalton Park is one of the North East’s biggest employers, and with 65 stores currently, I’m very much looking forward to my first project; welcoming two new brands to Dalton Park. I can’t reveal exactly which brands just yet, but they will certainly enhance the overall brand mix and improve our guest experience in 2022 and beyond.”

Angus Fyfe, Realm’s Commercial Operations Director said: “Richard was the outstanding candidate for the role, with his extensive retail knowledge and engaging personality. The brands that he has managed have flourished under his stewardship, so we know the centre’s management will continue to be in very capable hands.“We look forward to working with Richard to take Dalton Park forward to the next leg of its exciting evolution.”