Dalton Park records successful Easter with more event lined up for 2022

Thousands of families have enjoyed Dalton Park’s springtime extravaganza across the Easter holidays signalling a strong start to the outlet shopping destination’s jam-packed 2022 events calendar.A free Alice in Wonderland themed maze during the Easter holidays welcomed more than 5,000 families over the course of 10 days, many of which also took advantage of the new accessible play park facilities and made the most of the sunshine in the landscaped parkland which surrounds the centre.This also translated into a 20% increase in like for like sales for the Easter period compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Richard Kaye who recently took over as the Centre Manager said: “We were absolutely delighted to see so many people enjoying our free Easter activities“We wanted to create something special to inspire and engage guests with lots of different age groups and it worked really well. There was a real buzz around the centre and it was wonderful to see so many smiling faces.“Easter came hot on the heels of our incredibly successful EcoFest in February and we are busy making plans for lots more free fun this coming year and beyond.“It has been a brilliant start to 2022, with more events and exciting store announcements just around the corner.”