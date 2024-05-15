Culture House taking its place in Sunderland's skyline as structures take shape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cornerstone development is taking shape in Keel Square.

After ground was broken late last year, Culture House is now rising into Sunderland’s skyline.

The £27m development is one of the key players in the ongoing regeneration of the city centre, a culture hub offering a mix of library, creative, digital and community spaces.

Due to open in summer 2025, the project is part funded by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund and is expected to boost city spending while attracting more than half a million visitors a year, according to city leaders.

These images, taken today, May 15, show the scale of the project as its towers begin to take shape.

The new venue is due to open next summer

It stands on the site of the former group of buildings comprising The Corner Flag pub, the old Annabel's nightclub and Luciano's restaurant which were demolished to make way for the new development.

Passersby may well have noticed the activity on the former Crowtree site nearby, which is being used as a site office for Culture House.

Set to be a new civic landmark dubbed as a "world-class visitor attraction", it will cater for residents as well as visitors to the city.

It’s also been mooted as a possible location for some of the National Glass Centre offering when it closes in 2026.

How the development will look when complete

Sunderland City Council, which is leading the development, has appointed leading UK construction company Kier to build the eye-catching venue, which has been designed by award-winning North East practice FaulknerBrowns Architects.

It will complement the recent additions to Keel Square, which has seen the opening of The Keel Tavern and The Botanist, with The Muddler expected to open in the corner unit beneath Holiday Inn this year.

The Propellor artwork - which was installed when Keel Square was regenerated but suffered vandalism - will be repaired in anticipation of Culture House opening, and surrounding landscaping works undertaken.

Elsewhere on the Riverside Sunderland development, next generation office blocks Maker & Faber are nearing completion as they prepare to open this year.

Also opening this year will be the £3m Sheepfolds Stables development, housing a food, drink and leisure offering.

Moving forward, the city will also see 1000 new homes created either side of the River Wear and the relocation of the Eye Infirmary to the new Eye Hospital being created next to the new Riverside multi-storey carpark.