Craft Burger launches in Sunderland offering smash burgers, milkshakes and more

Take a bite out of city's newest burger joint.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST- 3 min read
A new burger restaurant has opened in Grangetown offering smash burgers, grilled sizzlers, loaded fries, freakshakes and more.

With its colourful signage designed by local artist Bobzilla, Craft Burger, which has created 15 new jobs, has proved a colourful addition to Windsor Terrace and follows the success of branches in Middlesbrough and South Shields.

Craft Burger has opened in Windsor Terrace, Grangetown
Craft Burger has opened in Windsor Terrace, Grangetown
Arafat Rashid, who co-owns the burger chain with Riszwan Rehman, said: "Craft Burger originally started in Middlesbrough last year when Riszwan set up the first branch in Linthorpe Road with his brothers.

"They are big foodies with a passion for food and he was really well known in the area already for his charity work. They hit the ground running and Craft Burger really took off."

The new Craft Burger opens in Grangetown with staff from left Manideep Bolishetty and Thiri Theingi Aung.
The new Craft Burger opens in Grangetown with staff from left Manideep Bolishetty and Thiri Theingi Aung.

Arafat came on board earlier this year when they opened the South Shields branch in Ocean Road and he says it's great to now be open in Sunderland.

"We opened a week ago and the first weekend was brilliant, we had an amazing response," he said. "What sets us apart is that we use 100% Angus beef in our burgers and people love them. "Our grilled sizzler kebabs and loaded fries are also really popular.

"Even people who say they don't normally like kebabs, really like ours. There's definitely a gap in the market in this area for this kind of food and the value we offer.

Craft Burger Sunderland is the third to open in the North East
Craft Burger Sunderland is the third to open in the North East

Food is available for takeaway, but there are also 50 covers at Craft Burger, with seating over two floors.

There's also seating upstairs
There's also seating upstairs

Delivery is available exclusively on Uber Eats.

Such is the popularity of Craft Burger that there are also plans for a fourth branch in the Middle East.

Craft Burger is open seven days a week
Craft Burger is open seven days a week

A number of new food ventures have opened in the city recently, including Slice Sunderland and German Doner Kebab in the city centre.

This month will also see the opening of These Things Happen in Roker, which will be open for lunch and brunch through to evening meals.

And in November, The Keel Tavern is due to open its doors in Keel Square offering craft ale and fine food.

*Craft Burger is open Monday to Friday from 4pm to 10.30pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 12.30pm to 10.30pm.

On the menu

Burgers and more on the menu
Burgers and more on the menu

There's a range or smash burgers on the menu, ranging from the Cheese Classic to the Doritos Heatwave. Burgers start from £6.50. You can make it a meal by adding fries, sauce and a can for £2.80.

Chicken burgers start from £6 and non-meat burgers start from £5.

Grilled sizzlers start from £6.80 for a stir fried kebab or peri chicken sizzler.

Crunch wraps start from £5.20 and crispy chicken tenders start from £4.60.

There's a whole range of loaded fries, starting with loaded cheese at £4.60.

Cheese loaded fries
Cheese loaded fries

Kids meals start from £5.40.

A Boss Box includes any standard burger, cheese or beef chilli loaded fries, a stir fried kebab, any dip and any can for £14.

Dessert-wise, there's a whole range of cookie dough, pancake stacks, churros, freak shakes, brownie overload and cheesecake overload.

Sunderland Restaurant Week

Sunderland Restaurant Week returns this week
Sunderland Restaurant Week returns this week

This weekend sees the return of Sunderland Restaurant Week.

Running from Saturday, September 16 to Sunday, September 24, it's a chance to enjoy discount menus at £5, £10 and £20.

To take advantage of the offer, all you need to do is download the offer voucher for the corresponding restaurant you wish to visit at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week/ and show the voucher when ordering.

For a rundown of all the offers see here.

