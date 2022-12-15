The Cornshed Sisters will bring their four-part harmonies to The Fire Station on Saturday (December 17) for a Christmas show guaranteed to fill you with the festive feel-good factor. The performance is set to continue the venue’s first birthday celebrations.

The popular band will be supplemented by Ian Black and Ritchie Murray, from fellow Sunderland band SLUG, and by drummer Lady Caroline Mary.

Meanwhile, singer songwriter Kathryn Williams will be The Cornshed Sister’s special guest.

The Cornshed Sisters will perform later this month

Kathryn has released 12 albums since her debut LP, Dog Leap Stairs, was released in 1999. The follow-up, Little Black Numbers, garnered a Mercury Prize nomination in 2000, bringing her to the attention of a wider public. Kathryn’s latest album, Night Drives, was released to critical acclaim earlier this year, while last Christmas she released a Christmas album in collaboration with former Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy.

The Cornshed Sisters played The Fire Station earlier this year when they provided support for cult indie dance band St Etienne.

Marie Nixon, of The Cornshed Sisters, said: “It’s an amazing place and we just can’t wait to get back on stage. It’s a completely brilliant venue – the sound is great and The Fire Station team is skilful, knowledgeable and friendly. The auditorium is beautiful and it’s a pleasure to play.

Four-piece The Cornshed Sisters

“Rehearsals are well underway, and all we’ll be playing will be Christmas carols, songs and hits,” added Marie, whose day job is running The Fire Station’s iconic neighbour, the Sunderland Empire.

After the show there will be a Christmas disco in The Fire Station’s foyer. Before then, the audience will be treated to a full range of Christmas songs, from favourite carols to festive pop hits.

“We’ll have two parts to the show. The first part will be our stripped back versions of more traditional Christmas songs and the second part will be non-stop Christmas hits. We want it to feel like your old school Christmas disco. Then we’ll move into a proper disco in the foyer – it’ll be a complete Christmas night,” added Marie.

The Cornshed Sisters have been together for more than ten years and the band consists of Marie, Jennie Brewis, Liz Corney and Cath Stephens. The four singer songwriters weave together pop, folk, protest, ballad and gospel music in their own unique way.

The band will perform Christmas classics

They released their debut album Tell Tales in 2012, performed a live session for Marc Riley on Radio 6 Music, toured the UK with The Futureheads, appeared on Radio 4’s Loose Ends and played Glastonbury’s acoustic stage in the summer of 2016.

The Cornshed Sisters released a single, In My House, in 2020, but fans will be pleased to hear they’re busy writing for a new album which could be released next year.

Tasmin Austin, Venue Director at The Fire Station, said: “It’ll be a special night, a home-town performance from a hugely-talented local band. Meanwhile, Kathryn has an amazing voice and I’m excited that we’ll be welcoming her to The Fire Station for the first time. Our foyer disco will be the perfect way to end what will be a great night.”

Tickets for The Cornshed Sisters on Saturday, December 17, are priced £11 and are available from The Fire Station’s website - www.thefirestation.org.uk

