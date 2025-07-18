Superdrug set to create its largest North East store at the Metrocentre

Superdrug is set to upsize its Metrocentre store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metrocentre bosses have revealed that Superdrug is set to upsize its store at the Gateshead shopping centre - making it the largest store in the North East.

Superdrug’s Red Mall unit will be expanded to 10,000 sq ft, which is a 31% increase from its previous space as the retailer commits its future to the Metrocentre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new space will incorporate the brand’s latest fit-out, including treatment studios, cosmetic services, enhanced signage, flooring, ceiling tiles, and energy-efficient LED lighting.

It’s renewed presence in the Red Mall creates a wellness anchor alongside key brands such as Zara, River Island, Flannels, as well as upcoming arrivals Stradivarius and Urban Outfitters.

Superdrug is set to upsize its Metrocentre unit. | Other 3rd Party

The Danish lifestyle brand offers affordable home décor, furniture, craft items and gift ideas to a range of visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Prior, Centre Director at Metrocentre, has welcomed the positive news for the Gateshead shopping centre from both brands.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see leading brands choosing to grow their presence at Metrocentre. Superdrug’s expansion will bring even more choice and services for our visitors, enhancing the overall experience for our customers.

“The arrival of Søstrene Grene adds something completely new to our offer, introducing a distinctive concept we know will resonate with a wide range of shoppers.

“We’re proud to welcome new concepts while also helping existing brands evolve within the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These investments not only reflect the confidence retailers have in Metrocentre, but also support our commitment to creating a destination that continues to evolve.”

Mikkel Grene, co-owner and Group CEO of Søstrene Grene, highlighted that the Metrocentre store will allow the retailer to better service customers in the North East

He added: “Metrocentre is a strategically important centre to be part of further strengthening our presence in the region and making it a natural fit for our growing UK portfolio.

“This new space will enable us to serve an even broader customer base and expand our presence in the region, whilst complementing the lovely line-up of brands already calling Metrocentre home.”

The latest announcements at the Metrocentre follows investment from brands such as Boots, Kuoni, Muffin Break, and Clintons, who have all undergone refurbishments in recent months.