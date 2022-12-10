The Hylton Castle Post Office, based at McColl’s / Martin’s in 35 Chiswick Square, will close on Wednesday January 11 at 5.30pm.

It will then transfer its services to Costcutter, a few metres away and still in Chiswick Square.

The Post Office says the move is necessary because its retail partner, Morrisons, has recently taken the decision to close several of their McColl’s branded stores in January 2023, including the Hylton Castle outlet.

Hylton Castle Post Office will move from Martin's/McColl's to Costcutter in January. Google image.

An alternative location therefore had to be found to continue to offer Post Office services to the community.

A new agent has been appointed to operate Hylton Castle Post Office from the nearby Costcutter store, which is within the same shopping precinct.

The Post Office is scheduled to open at Costcutter on Tuesday, January 17 at 1pm.

Customers are advised that alternative branches available between January 11 and 16 include: Castletown Post Office, 35 Ethel Terrace, Castletown and Rawmarsh Road Post Office, 20 Rawmarsh Road, Hylton Red House.

The relocated Hylton Castle Post Office will be open Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm; Saturday, 9am to 12.30pm. These are longer opening hours than currently. There will be a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

A similar range of products and services will be available with the addition of Euro and Dollar Travel Money. However, On Demand Travel Insurance and National Lottery will not be available.

Sarah Cottrell, Post Office network provision manager, said: “We are delighted to be safeguarding a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

“We are keen maintain service to the area, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.”

The opportunity to give feedback on access into and within the store will close on January 20, 2023. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 174343.

