Sunderland Eats helps the Bradley Lowery Foundation give poorly children a Christmas to remember

Sunderland Eats, which was launched earlier this year by Jonathan Jopling and his two business partners, Philip Coombe and Michael Hodgson, is donating a percentage of every order to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Anyone who places an order through the app between November 8 and December 6 will be helping the charity, which was set up in honour of young Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, give presents to children in hospital this Christmas.

Jonathan Jopling (left) with Sunderland Eats business partners Philip Coombe (middle) and Michael Hodgson (right).

The 31-year-old said: “We were originally looking for a charity that was running something like a shoe box campaign but couldn’t find anyone who was doing it.

"Obviously the Bradley Lowery Foundation is massive in Sunderland and the surrounding areas so we contacted them and they said that they are looking to raise money to buy presents for children in hospital.

"When we started the app, we always wanted to give back to local causes and now as we are approaching 10,000 users, plus the business is doing well, we decided that this would be the perfect way to start doing that.

“Basically over the next few weeks, the more orders we get means more money raised and in return, more presents for poorly children.”

