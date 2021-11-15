Washington dad’s despair at mould on the windows of his children’s bedrooms in their Gentoo home
A dad has revealed the impact that consistent mould in his Gentoo home is having on himself and his family.
Stephen Platts, who lives in Stanhope, Washington, has described his and his kids’ “misery” at mould in their home.
The 46-year-old delivery driver claims that Gentoo have modernised the windows of their other properties in the street, however not his due to the house already having double glazing.
As a result, Stephen wants the frames of his windows replacing as he states that this is the issue and is causing his children’s bedrooms to be constantly cold.
He said: “The kids are just miserable and are constantly getting chesty coughs so I’m just putting the two issues together.
"It is constantly cold in their bedrooms and on the upstairs landing.
"Gentoo have said that they will change the seals but that isn’t the issue, it is the actual frames, not the glass itself.
"I’ve already had two windows replaced but they left the old frames in, I just feel like I’m fighting a constant battle but getting nowhere with it.”
Housing provider Gentoo have confirmed that they are looking into the issue and have already arranged a visit to the property.
Marc Edwards, Director of Asset and Sustainability at Gentoo, said: “We are aware of this particular issue and are in contact with the tenant.
“We are visiting the property this week to carry out an inspection on the windows and will work with the tenant to come to a resolution.
“We welcome all feedback from tenants and are proactive in how we listen, learn and do our best to get things right.”