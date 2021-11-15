Washington dad’s despair at mould on the windows of his children’s bedrooms in their Gentoo home

Stephen Platts, who lives in Stanhope, Washington, has described his and his kids’ “misery” at mould in their home.

The 46-year-old delivery driver claims that Gentoo have modernised the windows of their other properties in the street, however not his due to the house already having double glazing.

Stephen says that he feels like he is fighting a losing battle over mould in his Washington home.

He said: “The kids are just miserable and are constantly getting chesty coughs so I’m just putting the two issues together.

"It is constantly cold in their bedrooms and on the upstairs landing.

"Gentoo have said that they will change the seals but that isn’t the issue, it is the actual frames, not the glass itself.

"I’ve already had two windows replaced but they left the old frames in, I just feel like I’m fighting a constant battle but getting nowhere with it.”

Housing provider Gentoo have confirmed that they are looking into the issue and have already arranged a visit to the property.

Marc Edwards, Director of Asset and Sustainability at Gentoo, said: “We are aware of this particular issue and are in contact with the tenant.

“We are visiting the property this week to carry out an inspection on the windows and will work with the tenant to come to a resolution.

Stephen is wanting Gentoo to replace the old frames on his windows, which he says is the issue.

“We welcome all feedback from tenants and are proactive in how we listen, learn and do our best to get things right.”

