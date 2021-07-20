Since the launch, numerous warnings have been issued by Neuron, the provider of the e-scooters, for members of the public across Wearside to use them responsibly.

With the summer holidays now underway and Covid-19 restrictions relaxed, Sunderland City Council and Neuron, along with safety charity Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) are taking to the opportunity to launch the ‘Summer of Safe Riding’ campaign.

Sunderland City Council and Neuron are launching a "Summer of Safe Riding" campaign to remind the public of the rules surrounding the e-scooter trial.

Parents are being urged not to let their children use the e-scooters or ride in tandem on the front of a scooter as the rules state that users have to be at least 18-years-old, hold a provisional or full driving licence, and that only one person is allowed per e-scooter.

He said: “Neuron’s e-scooters will provide a safe and convenient way for the city’s residents and tourists to get around this summer.

“We are so pleased that the e-scooters are already contributing to reducing congestion in the city centre and improving air quality, and we’re excited to see the benefits of the e-scooters for our city this summer.

"Neuron e-scooters have several important safety features and innovative technology to ensure rider safety.

"As we approach the summer holidays, it is important that riders are using the e-scooters safely and responsibly, and that they are aware of the safe riding rules.

"Anyone who uses one of the e-scooters must have a valid driving license and can receive points on their license for using them dangerously.

"This includes adults using their license to take out e-scooters for children or allowing children to ride on the scooters with them.”

To reinforce the safe riding rules, Neuron will be present at a number of events taking place in Sunderland this summer – including the Active Travel Roadshow events taking place from August 9 to 13 in Herrington Country Park.

George Symes, Expansion Manager at Neuron Mobility, commented: “As the summer holidays kick in, we want to ensure that riders continue to use the e-scooters safely and responsibly and so will be taking the opportunity to remind them of our rules and safety guidelines.

"We have a very low rate of e-scooter incidents across the cities we operate and we want people to be enjoying the extra freedom with friends and family, not taking trips to the hospital.”

Riders are also reminded that e-scooters should not be used while under the influence of alcohol and anyone caught doing so face the prospect of criminal prosecution and, if applicable, penalty points on their driving licences.

