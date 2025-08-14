Store closures: what major shops and bank branches are closing in the North East in August 2025?

High streets in the North East are facing tough times this August 🏬
  • Several well-known retailers and banks are set to close in the North East this August
  • The closures reflect pressures from rising costs, changing habits, and company restructures
  • Shutters will come down across towns and city centres throughout the region

The North East’s high streets are bracing for a wave of closures this August, with familiar names disappearing from towns and city centres across the region.

From discount retailers to long-standing bank branches, a number of national chains are shutting up shop.

The departures highlight the ongoing pressures on retail and banking in the North East – corporate restructuring, rising costs, and changing customer habits are all taking their toll.

As shutters go down from Newcastle to Blyth, here’s a look at every high street and branch closure in the region for August 2025.

Poundland

Poundland is shutting 37 stores in August, including the shop in Cramlington (Photo: Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)
Poundland is shutting 37 stores in August, including the shop in Cramlington (Photo: Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Cramlington (August 10)
  • Seaham (August 10)
  • Sunderland (August 17)
  • Thornaby (August 17)
  • Newcastle (August 24)
  • Peterlee (August 24)

River Island

33 River Island stores across the UK are set to close by January 2026, but could shut their doors as early as this month (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)
33 River Island stores across the UK are set to close by January 2026, but could shut their doors as early as this month (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)
  • Hartlepool (TBA)
  • Stockton-on-Tees (TBA)

Santander

(Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
(Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
  • Blyth (August 5)
  • Whitley Bay (August 6)

