Store closures: what major shops and bank branches are closing in the North East in August 2025?
- Several well-known retailers and banks are set to close in the North East this August
- The closures reflect pressures from rising costs, changing habits, and company restructures
- Shutters will come down across towns and city centres throughout the region
The North East’s high streets are bracing for a wave of closures this August, with familiar names disappearing from towns and city centres across the region.
From discount retailers to long-standing bank branches, a number of national chains are shutting up shop.
The departures highlight the ongoing pressures on retail and banking in the North East – corporate restructuring, rising costs, and changing customer habits are all taking their toll.
As shutters go down from Newcastle to Blyth, here’s a look at every high street and branch closure in the region for August 2025.
Poundland
- Cramlington (August 10)
- Seaham (August 10)
- Sunderland (August 17)
- Thornaby (August 17)
- Newcastle (August 24)
- Peterlee (August 24)
River Island
- Hartlepool (TBA)
- Stockton-on-Tees (TBA)
Santander
- Blyth (August 5)
- Whitley Bay (August 6)
