New EV charging hubs for Washington Services - north and south

Two new vehicle charging hubs are being introduced on the A1(M) at Washington Services.

By Tony Gillan
Published 6th Apr 2023, 00:01 BST- 1 min read

Energy company Gridserve and motorway service chain Moto have announced that each of the hubs will have six 350kW-capable charging points.

The north-bound and south-bound services are to have a hub each.

The hubs feature both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors. They accept contactless payment and provide real-time status updates to EV charging maps. 

Chargers will be at Washington Services, north and south bound.Chargers will be at Washington Services, north and south bound.
Gridserve says the chargers will be “powered by 100% net zero carbon energy from hybrid solar and battery farms”. Since 2021, Gridserve’s partnership with Moto has delivered over 320 EV charge points, 142 of which being High Power chargers.

