Energy company Gridserve and motorway service chain Moto have announced that each of the hubs will have six 350kW-capable charging points.

The north-bound and south-bound services are to have a hub each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hubs feature both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors. They accept contactless payment and provide real-time status updates to EV charging maps.

Chargers will be at Washington Services, north and south bound.