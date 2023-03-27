News you can trust since 1873
New 46-strong £362million Metro fleet to carry life-saving defibrillators

The Metro’s new £62-million fleet will carry life-saving equipment for cardiac arrest patients.

By Kevin Clark
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:37 BST

Every one of the 46-strong fleet will carry a pair of defibrillators.

The devices, known as a defibs, will be stored inside each driver’s cab. Defibrillators deliver an electric shock to the chest to restore a person’s heart to a normal rhythm after they have suffered a cardiac arrest.

‘A fantastic and life-saving addition’

Metro operator Nexus has already installed the devices at three of its busiest stations – Monument, Haymarket and Heworth.

But this will be the first time individual trains have been fitted with them.

Nexus Major Projects Director at Nexus, Cathy Massarella, said: “Defibrillators are a fantastic and life-saving addition to our new Stadler train fleet.

“We are getting 46 new trains and every single one will have two defibrillators on board for use in the event of a medical emergency. These devices save lives when someone suffers a cardiac arrest. I am sure our customers will be pleased to hear that all of our trains are going to have them.

The first of the new Metro trains which will include the installation of potentially life-saving defibrillators.
“The new Metro fleet is going to be transformational for Metro and this is one of the many wonderful, modern new features of this £362m project.”

New layout

Adrian Wetter is project manager for Stadler, which is building the new fleet. He said: “We are pleased that, working with Nexus, we are able to install defibrillators in each train, promoting the health and wellbeing of passengers and potentially saving lives.”

The new Class 555 fleet has been specially designed for Metro and will offer a comfortable, new, air-conditioned, open plan layout. More than 23,000 people took part in a region-wide consultation to tell Metro bosses what they wanted from the next generation of trains.

The interior of the new fleet
The first two have already been delivered to Nexus’ Gosforth depot and are currently undergoing rigorous testing to ensure that they work with signalling systems and other infrastructure before entering service later this year.

Among the new features will be an automatic sliding step at every door to enable seamless boarding, making travel easier for Metro’s 50,000 wheelchair passengers as well as people with children’s buggies, luggage or bicycles.

