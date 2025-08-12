New additions at Dalton Park including free chargers and more

There’s a trio of new additions at Dalton Park.

From free e-bike chargers to hydration stations, the new installations are aimed at making for a greener shopping experience.

Other recent additions at the shopping centre, which is at full occupancy for the first time in its 22-year history, include the new 1838 restaurant.

The new environmental features are:

Brand-New Bike Storage Hub

There’s a new covered bike storage hub that is available now for visitors to use. Located on the piazza next to Cineworld and with enough room for ten bikes plus four cargo cycles the new storage unit is fully equipped with a cycle repair station and the highest ranked security system.

Solar Powered E-Bike Charger

The shopping centre also now offers free solar-powered e-bike charging for shoppers and the wider community.

The e-bike charger is also located in the piazza and has security measures in place.

Hydration Stations

There’s also two new hydration stations that are located adjacent to the customer toilets.

The bottle refill stations give people access to free, clean water without having to buy bottled water.

Aimed at reducing single use plastics, just bring a refillable bottle or you can purchase one on site.

Richard Kaye, Centre Manager at Dalton Park Outlet, said: “We’re excited to enhance our visitors’ shopping experience even more this summer with further sustainability initiatives at Dalton Park. From encouraging greener and more cost-effective journeys to the centre, to refreshing our visitors during their summer shopping, we are proud to set our standards high.”

These new sustainability features build on existing sustainable initiatives including:

*An annual tree-planting programme with local schools

*Beach clean-up in partnership with the Marine Conservation Society collecting thousands of discarded items of rubbish

*An onsite Pollinator Park, that fosters vital habitats for bees, butterflies and other pollinators to boost biodiversity in the local area

*Dale the Whale, a plastic bottle recycling installation made with 745 plastic bottles, located next to Guest Services.