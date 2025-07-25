7 pictures inside Dalton Park's stylish new 1838 bar and cafe

Cafe and bar eighteen38 opens its doors today, July 25, and the Scottish owners are paying tribute to their first location in the North East. Here’s a look around:
1. New addition
Opening today, Friday, July 25, Cafe / bar eighteen38 aims to offer premium dining alongside an elegant bar offering, for daytime and evening food and drinks. eighteen38 is the latest venture from hospitality entrepreneur David Stein, whose portfolio of successful restaurants and bars across Scotland has earned a loyal following.
1838;Dalton Park
2. Scottish meets North East
The menu will celebrate Scottish cuisine combined with the flavours of the North East. There's local recipes and premium meats sourced from the hospitality brand's own award-winning David Stein Butchers, including 21-day-aged premium cut steaks. There's also small plates for sharing and classic, family-favourites such as burgers, pizzas and salads.
3. Honouring heritage
The new venture is called 1838 after the year the first shaft was sunk at Murton Colliery.
4. Giving shoppers more choice
Richard Kaye, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, said, "We're thrilled to welcome Cafebar eighteen38 to Dalton Park Outlet. It's an exciting addition that perfectly complements our already diverse mix of dining options, offering our visitors even more choice. Diners can look forward to a vibrant atmosphere, fantastic food and something a bit different with the unique experience of Cafebar's signature Hot Rocks dining."
