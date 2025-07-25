7 pictures inside Dalton Park's stylish new 1838 bar and cafe

There’s a new addition to Dalton Park and it’s fusing Scottish cuisine with North East favourites.

Cafe and bar eighteen38 opens its doors today, July 25, and the Scottish owners are paying tribute to their first location in the North East. Here’s a look around:

Opening today, Friday, July 25, Cafe / bar eighteen38 aims to offer premium dining alongside an elegant bar offering, for daytime and evening food and drinks. eighteen38 is the latest venture from hospitality entrepreneur David Stein, whose portfolio of successful restaurants and bars across Scotland has earned a loyal following.

1. New addition

The menu will celebrate Scottish cuisine combined with the flavours of the North East. There's local recipes and premium meats sourced from the hospitality brand's own award-winning David Stein Butchers, including 21-day-aged premium cut steaks. There's also small plates for sharing and classic, family-favourites such as burgers, pizzas and salads.

2. Scottish meets North East

The new venture is called 1838 after the year the first shaft was sunk at Murton Colliery.

3. Honouring heritage

Richard Kaye, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Cafebar eighteen38 to Dalton Park Outlet. It’s an exciting addition that perfectly complements our already diverse mix of dining options, offering our visitors even more choice. Diners can look forward to a vibrant atmosphere, fantastic food and something a bit different with the unique experience of Cafebar’s signature Hot Rocks dining.”

4. Giving shoppers more choice

