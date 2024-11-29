The true costs of switching to a log burner or fireplace 🔥

Fireplaces and log burners are popular alternatives to central heating, offering warmth and ambiance

Installation costs range from £500 to £5,000, depending on the type and structural requirements

Fuel costs vary, with seasoned hardwood costing £300 - £600 per winter and gas or electric options priced per hour

Maintenance expenses include annual chimney sweeping (£50 - £200) and occasional part replacements.

While efficient for supplemental heating, fireplaces are rarely cheaper than central heating for whole-home use

As energy prices continue to rise, homeowners are exploring alternative ways to heat their homes, and one increasingly popular option is the use of fireplaces and log burners.

But while these devices provide a warm, cosy ambiance, it’s essential to understand the costs involved in running them, including fuel, maintenance, and installation.

But how much do log burners and fireplaces really cost, and how does their economic efficiency compare to more traditional heating methods like central heating systems? Here is everything you need to know.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

How much do they cost to install?

The initial cost of installing a log burner or fireplace can be significant, and a good-quality log burner typically costs between £500 and £2,000, depending on its size, efficiency rating and design.

On top of this, professional installation, which includes fitting a flue or chimney liner, can costs between £800 and £2,000. If your home doesn’t already have a suitable chimney, additional structural modifications could add £1,000 - £3,000 to the bill.

For traditional open fireplaces, costs vary widely. If you already have a functional chimney, restoring or refurbishing it might cost £500–£1,500. Installing a completely new fireplace can set you back anywhere between £1,500 and £5,000.

How much does fuel cost?

The primary cost of running a log burner is the fuel. The price of firewood depends on its type and whether it is seasoned (dried to reduce moisture content).

Seasoned hardwoods like oak and ash burn more efficiently and longer than softwoods but are more expensive.

Typically, seasoned hardwood costs around £100 - £150 per cubic meter, which provides approximately 3-5 days of heat when used for several hours daily.

If you use your log burner for supplemental heating, you might go through 3-4 cubic meters per winter, costing £300 - £600.

Softwood is cheaper at £60 - £100 per cubic meter, but it burns faster, so you’ll likely need more.

Gas fireplaces use natural gas or LPG, with running costs depending on the energy tariff and consumption. On average, running a gas fireplace for an hour costs 30 - 50p, depending on its efficiency and the current gas prices.

Electric fireplaces are even easier to install but can be expensive to run, costing £1 - £1.50 per hour on higher settings.

How much do they cost to maintain?

For log burners, maintenance costs include annual chimney sweeping, costing around £50 - £100, and occasional flue inspections or repairs.

Over time, replacing parts like firebricks or the glass window may add £50 - £200 every 5 - 10 years. Overall, expect yearly maintenance costs of £100 - £200.

Open fireplaces require chimney sweeping and periodic masonry or liner repairs, costing around £100 - £200 annually.

Are they cheaper than central heating?

Central heating systems powered by gas, oil, or electricity are the standard method of home heating in the UK. On average, heating a typical three-bedroom home costs around £1,000 - £1,500 per year, depending on energy prices and insulation levels.

Modern gas boilers are highly efficient (up to 92%), and smart thermostats can help reduce energy waste.

While fireplaces and log burners can provide cost savings when used as supplementary heating in a well-insulated home, they are rarely cheaper than modern central heating systems for primary heating.

Heating an entire home with firewood would require large quantities, making it more expensive than gas or electricity for the same output.

Log burners are relatively efficient, with modern models achieving 70-85% efficiency. But traditional open fireplaces are highly inefficient, losing up to 90% of heat through the chimney.

Have you considered using a fireplace or log burner in your home, or do you rely on central heating to stay warm? We’d love to hear your thoughts, experiences and tips! Share your perspective in the comments secion.