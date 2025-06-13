Inside Lovisa as fashion jewellery brand opens in Sunderland city centre
Lovisa has opened in the former Pigment and Toil gallery unit near Primark at the shopping centre.
It’s the 67th UK store opening for the Aussie brand and only its second in the North East after Newcastle.
Just over 100 new lines are added every week at the stores, which feature a range of fashion jewellery, body jewellery, hair accessories, ear packs and kids jewellery.
Ranges include gold-plated, water resistant, sterling silver, stainless steel, cubic zirconia and more, with free piercing also available with only the studs to pay for.
Claire Chapman, assistant store manager at the new Sunderland branch, said: “When we were doing the set up, we had so many people looking in.
“And for opening morning, we’ve been really popular so far.”
Tasmin Selby, state manager for the North, said: “Lovisa is an expanding brand and we’ve already established ourselves in many cities in the UK. There’s been a lot of interest in the Newcastle store, so we knew there was a market in the North East for our affordable, on-trend jewellery.”
It’s the second new shop opening in The Bridges this week, with the new Tesco Express supermarket opening in Market Square on Thursday.
Its location just outside the main shopping centre means it can open for longer and is now open seven days a week from 7am to 10pm.
Meanwhile, the former Tesco, and neighbouring units, inside the centre will house TK Maxx which is relocating from Crowtree Road.
