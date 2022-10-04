Sunderland households will get their second cost of living support payment soon: These are the dates to remember

The initial instalment for benefit claimants, which saw £326 paid into bank accounts back in July will soon be followed up by a second instalment in the autumn.

This second payment will begin to enter the bank accounts of eligible members of the public from Tuesday, November 8 with millions of households across the UK having received the payment by Wednesday, November 23.

This second payment will be valued at £324 and is part of a financial plan initially announced by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this year.

A small number of payments will be made on the first day of the window before numbers are set to significantly increase from Thursday, November 9 until the end of the two week period.

The payments will be tax free and will not count towards the benefit cap for recipients.

Who is eligible for the cost of living support payment?

Recipients of the following support are eligible for the payment:

Universal Credit Income-based Job seeker’s Allowance (JSA) Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) Income Support Pension Credit Child Tax Credit Working Tax Credit

Almost 1 in 4 families will receive the means-tested benefit and 1 in 10 will receive a £150 disability top-up.

How many households will receive the cost of living support payment?

Estimates from the Department for Work and Pensions suggest over eight million households across the UK will receive this second payment with the North East taking up 5% of this total. This is estimated to mean a total of 397,000 families and households across the region will be given a financial boost.

How do I report a missing cost of living support payment?

Missing payments can be reported through the DWP website.

Disability cost of living payment

You may get a lump sum payment of £150 if you are getting any of the following:

Attendance Allowance Constant Attendance Allowance Disability Living Allowance for adults Disability Living Allowance for children Personal Independence Payment Adult Disability Payment (in Scotland) Child Disability Payment (in Scotland) Armed Forces Independence Payment War Pension Mobility Supplement

When will I get the disability cost of living payment?

If you qualify, you should now have the £150 in their bank account. Payments will be made to people who get a qualifying disability from DWP before payments to people who get a qualifying benefit from the Ministry of Defence. There were delays to these payments but they should now be entering the bank accounts of eligible members of the public.

Pensioner Cost of Living Payment

If you’re entitled to a Winter Fuel Payment for winter 2022 to 2023, you will get an extra £300 for your household paid with your normal payment from November. This is in addition to any Cost of Living Payment you get with your benefit or tax credits.

The full amount of Winter Fuel Payment you will get for winter 2022 to 2023 depends on your circumstances. These amounts are for winter 2022 to 2023 only.