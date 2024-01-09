Sunderland households can save up to £200 on water bills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff members of Northumbrian Water and Gentoo, who have been working in partnership.

Tenants of Sunderland-based housing association Gentoo can save up to £200 on their annual water bills, due to the organisation's partnership with Northumbria Water.

Gentoo’s Money Matters team have been working with the water company to support more than 8,000 customers with discounts to their water rates.

The scheme supports eligible customers on a low income by reducing their water bill by as much as 50%. The partnership began in 2018 and Gentoo says customer referrals have increased year on year, with discounts totalling over £1.3 million in the past year alone.

The Money Matters Team further worked with Northumbrian Water and the Department for Work and Pensions to identify 3,000 customers on Pension Credit who were eligible for the discounted water rates but were not claiming it.

These customers are now to automatically receive the discount year on year moving forward, with most saving between £150 and £200 annually.

Susie Thompson, executive director of housing at Gentoo said: “We have seen an increase in customers in need of support during the cost of living crisis.

"Many people have been struggling with household bills, making partnerships like the one we have with Northumbrian Water so important.

"Our Money Matters team have been supporting customers to access discounted bills for over four years now and are delighted to continue the partnership to reach as many customers as possible.”

Mark Wilkinson, head of income at Northumbrian Water said: “It’s great that we’re able to work in partnership with Gentoo to support so many customers across the North East.

“We know that lots of people are facing financial pressures but there are things we can do to help, offering tailored support and guidance to those who need it when things get difficult.

“Our partnership with Gentoo is just one of the ways we can ensure that our customers are getting the help they need and we’re delighted for this to continue.”

Households can check if they are eligible to access discounted water rates by visiting nwl.co.uk/bill-help.