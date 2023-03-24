How to get a bundle of goodies for just a penny from this Sunderland shop

A bundle of favourite treats and snacks can be bought for just one penny. The Premier Convenience store based on Rawmarsh Road in Red House is one of the company’s retail partners. It is also the only shop in Sunderland to take part in the one-day scheme.

Following the success of previous similar promotions, Snappy Shopper are running a one-day bundle offer which includes chocolate treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available on Tuesday, March 28, the bundle is the latest in a series of promotions brought by Snappy Shopper and its partnering shops, which they say are aimed at helping local stores to support their communities.

The Rawmarsh Road shop is taking part in the scheme. Google image.

The promotion is delivery only, for which most stores will include a fee of between £2 and £3 and may have minimum spend. Substitutes may be required for certain stores. However, the substitute “will always be a branded alternative”.

The bundle is available on the Snappy Shopper app from over 100 stores across the United Kingdom. It will include items with a combined retail value of well over £7 and each of the penny bundles will contain:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: 2 x single Cadbury’s Creme eggs – RRP: 75p each

:: Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons 95g – RRP: £1.25

:: Robinsons Apple & Blackcurrant 900ml – RRP: £1.59

:: Walkers crisps multipack – RRP: £1.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: Packet of McVities Chocolate Digestives – RRP: £1.75

:: Haribo Starmix 140g – RRP: £1

CEO Mike Callachan said: “Local retailers and their communities have always been at the heart of everything we do at Snappy Shopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the cost-of-living crisis has escalated over the past few months, we’ve been committed to doing our utmost to lend that helping hand, alongside our retailers, to our customers who might be struggling to cope with rising costs.