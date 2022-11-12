Bid lodged for more electric vehicle charging points at Washington’s Galleries shopping centre

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for a section of public car park near The Galleries shopping centre in Washington.

This included a substation and installation of eight ultra-rapid electric vehicle chargers by applicant Osprey Charging Network, which claimed the scheme would be a “vital piece of new infrastructure for both locals and for visitors”.

The charging points would have “improved accessibility” to “not only meet, but to exceed the requirements for accessible access”.

Bosses at Washington Galleries shopping centre have submitted plans for new electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

According to documents included in the bid, the development would be a “flagship hub site” for the firm, which completed more than 200 similar projects throughout the UK.

The application added: “[Britain has] witnessed the ever-increasing need for high power, public, EV charging; as well as a need for the provision of slower speed charging for customers who have much longer dwell times.

“Sunderland City Council is already working with a partner to deliver fast AC charge points in the local area, but there is an increasing need for the provision of high power, DC, ultra-rapid charge points to supplement this provision.

“These would offer both residents and visitors a method of very quickly recharging their vehicles, rather than having to charge for a number of hours on a slower charger.

“Further, for the same number of charge points, more vehicles can be recharged in a given time period.”