Bargain toys on offer as The Entertainer opens first outlet store at Dalton Park
The 2000 sq. ft space is set to open at 9:30am on Saturday 4th October at Dalton Park, Murton, and will stock a selection of the retailer’s best-loved brands at discounted, outlet prices.
Shoppers will be able to browse the aisles stocked with brands such as LEGO, Barbie and Paw Patrol alongside its Early Learning Centre and Addo private label ranges.
Marking the occasion, Paw Patrol’s Marshall will be heading in-store from 10am-3pm with plenty of photo opportunities for little shoppers.
The Entertainer is also offering an opportunity to win a trolley dash experience on opening day.
The experience will give one lucky shopper the chance to fill their trolley with as many toys as possible within 1 minute*, to take home for free.
For the chance to take part, enter before 23.59 on 28th September 2025 via: https://www.thetoyshop.com/dalton-park-trolley-dash
The opening of The Entertainer’s new store has created a number of full time and part time roles for the local area, with additional temporary positions expected ahead of the festive period.
Andrew Murphy OBE, Group Chief Executive Officer of The Entertainer, said: “The opening of our first ever outlet store is the latest in a series of exciting developments for The Entertainer and we’re excited to join the great line up of shops at Dalton Park.
“As the UK’s largest toy retailer, we’re delighted to be able to offer our customers even better value across the toys, games, puzzles and collectibles that they love. We can't wait to welcome customers to our new outlet store – which we hope will be just the first in a series of outlet openings as we finish the year on a high”
Richard Kaye, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, said: “We’re delighted that The Entertainer has chosen Dalton Park as the renowned toy retailer’s very first outlet location.
“With the festive season fast approaching, the opening couldn’t come at a better time, and we’re confident it will be a hugely popular addition for shoppers looking for the perfect gifts for their loved ones.”