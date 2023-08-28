'Back-to-school' grocery bundle for a penny in two Sunderland shops - but check the small print

Bundles will be available on Thursday, August 31 and the 1p deal is aimed at supporting local communities in the cost-of-living crisis.

The scheme gives shoppers the chance to grab a variety of goods including school lunchbox treats and big brand goodies and household essentials.

The bundles consist of a six-pack of wraps, a six-pack of Walkers Crisps (6 x 25g), a 300g jar of jam a pack of Jaffa Cakes and a four-pack of 200ml Fruit Shoots.

Empires Stores on Galashiels Road in Grindon is one of the participating shops. Sunderland Echo image.

The two Sunderland stores involved are Empires Stores on Galashiels Road in Grindon and Premier Rawmarsh on Rawmarsh Road in Red House.

The bundle is the latest in a series of community promotions from Snappy Shopper. Previous offers had a combined retail value of between £6 and £7.

Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper, said: “I am thrilled to announce our 1p Back-to-School Bundle, designed with families in mind.

“We understand the importance of supporting parents during this significant time of year when. Education is the foundation of our future, and we believe that every child should have access to essential items they need to thrive in the classroom.”

The offer will be available via the Snappy Shopper app. The promotion is available for all customers, new and existing. Customers will be able to buy a maximum of one bundle per order. Substitutes may apply. A delivery fee and service charge may apply.