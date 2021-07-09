Applications to open for Police officer apprenticeship scheme - details on qualifications needed and how to apply

Durham Constabulary are launching a recruitment drive for the force’s degree apprenticeship scheme next week.

Applications to join the force open on Friday, July 16 and the force says individuals who are hardworking, can apply common sense, relish a challenge and possess a minimum of two A Levels are welcome to apply.

Any success applicants will be offered a generous benefits package including the ability to complete a Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship in conjunction with Northumbria University.

Student officers will study towards a degree in Professional Policing Practice as part of a three-year training programme while working as a police officer.

The starting salary for the role is £24,780 and Durham Constabulary will be cover the university fees for the course.

Any graduates who are thinking of applying may also be able to complete a two-year shortened diploma course.

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen says that policing is a career “like no other” and that successful candidates will be playing a vital role in their local communities.

She added: “When standing for office I pledged I would put more police on the streets so I am delighted to see this recruitment drive launched so early in my term of office.

“Policing is a career like no other and is not for the fainthearted particularly at this challenging time. It’s a role which brings immense responsibility but also massively rewarding as you will be serving the people of County Durham and Darlington.

“There has never been a more exciting time to join policing. Speak to the force to find out more about what challenges you might face.”

Any potential new recruits have until 5pm on Friday, July 30, to submit their application to Durham Constabulary.

Further information and an application pack that can be downloaded from July 16 can be found by clicking here.

The force will also be hosting live Q&A sessions on the Durham Constabulary Facebook page on July 13 at 3pm and July 15 at 5pm.

