A colourful production of Peter Pan is flying into the region to see off the panto season in style.

Dryburn Theatrical Workshop will be staging the magical tale at Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street later this month.

The production has been penned by Tom Whalley who’s been going down a storm at this year’s Empire panto as Wishee Washee.

l to r, Joe Coulson as Smee, Phil Stabler as Captain Hook/Mr Darling, Clare Archer as Peter Pan, Katherine Donald as John, Nicholas Cunliffe as Michael and Emma Coulson as Wendy. Photo opportunity courtesy of the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

In the show, on the hunt for his pesky shadow, Peter Pan meets the Darling children in their nursery.

With a sprinkling of Tinkerbell’s fairy dust, Wendy, John and Michael leave Nana the Dog behind on a flight to Neverland – a magical place home to lost boys,

mermaids and the most villainous pirate of them all, Captain Hook.

Hook seeks revenge against Peter Pan who fed his left hand to a tick-tocking crocodile hungry for the rest of him. Will the boy who never grew-up rid Neverland of Captain Hook forever? Will the Darlings find their way home to London? And, most importantly, do you believe in fairies?

Lee Passmoor, chairman of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop, said: “This fabulous new version of the classic story Peter Pan has been specially written for Dryburn Theatrical Workshop by Gateshead-born writer and star of Sunderland Empire’s Aladdin pantomime, Tom Whalley.

"Peter Pan is a wonderful and magical family show that brings out the child in everyone – a swashbuckling and musical pantomime that will have you hooked.”

Dryburn Theatrical Workshop has a long history of successful performances, bringing together a talented local cast, impressive productions and loyal audiences from across Durham, Chester-le-Street and the North East.

:: Show times are at 7.15pm Thursday 12th and Friday 13th January 2023 and 6.30pm on Saturday 14th January, with matinees at 2.30pm on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th January at the Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street.

:: A ‘relaxed performance’, free of charge, will also be held on Wednesday 11th January for adults and children with learning difficulties, autism or sensory

communication disorders.

