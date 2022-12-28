Gary Lucy forced to withdraw from Sunderland Empire panto after Boxing Day car crash

The former Hollyoaks actor, 41, had been enjoying a run as Abanazer in Aladdin in this year's panto where he'd been proving a hit with Wearside audiences.

But on Boxing Day his girlfriend, Love Island star Laura Anderson, posted a series of photos showing his Range Rover after a bad car accident and Gary on crutches in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The pair met on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating and had been enjoying a festive break in Scotland.

Gary Lucy as Abanazar in Aladdin. Picture: DAVID WOOD

The Empire issued a statement saying they hope Gary, who is now out of hospital, may be able to return to the role in the panto, which is running until January 2.

In the meantime, understudy Richard Anthony-Lloyd is playing the role of the resident baddie.

The statement reads: “Following his car accident yesterday that has already been reported in the media, we would like to take the opportunity to wish Gary a very speedy recovery.

"We’re hoping to welcome Gary back to the cast soon after a much needed rest but until then, in upcoming performances of Aladdin the role of Abanazar will be played by our talented understudy.”

Miss Rory as Widow Twankey. Photo by David Wood.

Aladdin has been going down a storm with audiences. As well as Gary, it stars resident Empire duo, who are back for a third year, Miss Rory as Widow Twankey and Tom Whalley as Wishee Washee.

Known best for playing Luke Morgan in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, Danny Pennant in Eastenders and PC Will Fletcher in The Bill, Gary has been a regular on TV screens for decades.

Other notable credits include Footballers' Wives, Casualty and The Dumping Ground. The actor last visited Sunderland in the UK tour of The Full Monty.

Speaking to the Echo earlier this year, he said: “I’ve been up to Sunderland a couple of times, it’s a fantastic theatre, a great atmosphere and the crowds are raucous.”

*Aladdin is at Sunderland Empire until Monday 2 January 2023. Tickets are available from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 7615 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland