Clearance sale signs go up at Sunderland's Aphrodite store amid closure reports

Clearance sale sings have gone up at a popular Sunderland clothing store amid reports it is to close just weeks after being taken over.

Menswear specialist Aphrodite was taken over by former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley’s company Frasers Group - which includes Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Flannels - in early April.

Aphrodite, which has traded from its city centre store for 30 years, sells top brands including Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith, and Hugo Boss.

But now its days appear to be numbered, with fashion industry website Drapers - which originally revealed the business had been sold - reporting that it expected to close in the coming weeks.

Posters in the shop’s windows advertise an ‘outlet clearance’ rather than a closing down sale.

But the business’ Vine Place premises are listed with city estate agent Lofthouse and Partners as available for rent.

Aphrodite was founded by brothers Andy and Duncan McKenzie in September 1994, when Andy was 21 and Duncan just19.

The duo sold a milk round to raise the initial investment and their initial staff of just four had risen to 35 by the time the business celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019.

The Vine Place shop has doubled in size since it opened and the business has a successful Internet division, which started in 2007, run from premises in nearby Derwent Street.

While the on-line operation has become an increasingly vital part of the business, many customers still prefer the face-to-face experience, travelling from as far afield as Carlisle to visit the store.