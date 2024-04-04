Mike Ashley's Frasers Group buys Sunderland's Aphrodite clothing store
One of Sunderland’s best-loved businesses has been bought by former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley’s company.
Menswear specialist Aphrodite has been taken over by the Frasers Group, which includes Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Flannels.
Aphrodite, which has traded from its Vine Place store for 30 years, sells top brands including Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith, and Hugo Boss.
The business was founded by brothers Andy and Duncan McKenzie in September 1994, when Andy was 21 and Duncan was 19.
The enterprising pair, who sold a milk round to raise the initial investment, had just four staff when they opened, a figure which had risen to 35 by the time the business celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019.
By then the Vine Place shop had doubled in size, while the business’ internet arm, which started in since 2007, was run from premises in nearby Derwent Street.
Although the on-line operation is now a major part of the business, customers still prefer the face-to-face experience, travelling from as far afield as Carlisle to visit the store.
A Frasers Group spokesperson confirmed the company had acquired Aphrodite but would be making no further comment about is plans for the business.
