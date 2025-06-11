As part of Sunderland’s Pride celebrations, the city’s businesses are hosting a range of pride themed displays in their windows using an array of preloved clothes from charities.

On Saturday (June 14) the Proudly Preloved event, which is centred on Blandford Street, will see charity stores including the British Heart Foundation, Age UK, Salvation Army, FACT and The Children’s Society displaying their pride themed outfits.

The city's charity shops are showing their support for Sunderland Pride. | Sunderland BID

The outfits and displays have been designed by organisations including The Foundation of Light, Back on the Map, University of Sunderland, Oxclose Community College, and More Than Grandparents.

Away from Blandford Street, both St Oswald’s Hospice and St Benedict’s Hospice shops will also be displaying a Pride window.

Other charities will be manning a range of pop-up stands, including Out North East – which organises Pride in Sunderland – St Benedict’s Hospice, and Cancer Research UK.

Between 10am and 3pm visitors can enjoy live entertainment from the city’s Young Musicians Project as well as a street magician.

Food outlets on Blandford Street will also be offering a range of free samples, along with some special deals for the day.

The event has been organised by Sunderland’s Business Improvement Districts (BID), following on from a workshop held with charity retail outlets earlier in the year to recognise the valuable contribution they make to the local economy and to find ways for them to become more engaged.

Sunderland BID - which includes both the City Centre BID and the Seafront BID - chief executive Sharon Appleby said: “We have such a vibrant charity retail sector in Sunderland and everyone has been working together for Proudly Preloved, the culmination of months of work.

“It should be brilliant day and we hope as many people as possible will come along, see all of the creations and find out more about a range of charities and how they can support them.”

Peter Darrant of Out North East added that the day would bring a new aspect to the month-long Pride In Sunderland.

He said: “Proudly Preloved is all about the community working together and is a really welcome addition to the full programme we have going on across the city during June.

“We are looking forward to seeing the designs and are very grateful to the retail charity sector for getting behind the event.”

Details about the full programme of Pride in Sunderland events taking place throughout the month of June can be found on the Out North East website.