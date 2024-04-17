Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Cook of Northern Spire, the company organising the free event.

Sunderland business owners are invited to gain an insight into the exciting developments in the city at a special breakfast briefing later this month.

The free event, organised and hosted by Wearside wealth management company Northern Spire, will be at City Hall on Tuesday, April 30, 8.30am-10.30am.

A panel will discuss major developments happening now and in the near future in the city; and how they can benefit Sunderland’s business community.

The panel comprises: Peter McIntyre, executive director of City Development at the council; Louise Bradford of regional strategic communications company Creo Comms, Rebecca Ball chief executive of Sunderland Culture and leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Graeme Miller .

The panel discussion is hosted by former Sunderland Echo editor Rob Lawson, who now chairs the Sunderland Business Partnership.

More than 220 people have already signed up for the briefing where tea, coffee and bacon sandwiches will be served.

The event is the latest in a series of business owner events, including briefings on growing a business, selling a business and a session aimed at learning from local entrepreneurs aged 35 and under.

David Cook, managing partner at Northern Spire, said: “Our latest breakfast briefing for business owners is part of our continued efforts to bring value to the regional business community.

“There is so much happening in Sunderland at the moment: a new train station, the exciting Riverside development including the new footbridge, major housing developments surrounding the city, a new eye hospital, the innovative new construction academy and new additions to the city centre including The Culture House and new bars The Botanist and The Muddler.

“And of course, we have the Crown Works Studios coming to the city; the £450m development will create 8,000 new and sustainable jobs.

“Sunderland will become a major destination for film and high-end TV production and the studios will be among the largest in Europe with over 20 sound stages, generating £336m a year in GVA.

“It will be a fascinating, informative and instructive morning – and will be hugely helpful to range of local business owners.

“There’ll be a time for questions from the audience and an opportunity for people to send in questions before the event."