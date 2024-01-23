Sunderland's young entrepreneurs to share expertise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next breakfast briefing is on Wednesday, February 7.

Younger members of Sunderland's business community are invited to a breakfast which could be of benefit to them.

Wearside wealth management company Northern Spire is hosting its first 'business owner breakfast briefing and networking event' of 2024 in February.

The Southwick-based firm has organised a regular series of business briefings, aimed at bringing together experts for a panel discussion, as well as giving advice about how to grow a business.

Their next breakfast briefing will be at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Carrville, Durham on Wednesday, February 7, from 8.30am to 10.30am. The briefing will focus on 'key strategies to grow a business' from some of the leading names in the North East; all of whom are under 35 years old.

The panel discussion will be hosted by the managing director of Northern Spire, David Cook.

The panellists lined up to attend the event will be: Peter Calvert, the founder of tech company Embeddable; Liam Hunt, owner and managing director at Ambic Manufacturing; Kieran James, CEO at Stryde Accountancy; Anne Reynolds, founder and MD at Blue Moon Marketing and Sam Riches, the managing director of Utilink Consulting.

Two of the firms represented at the breakfast are based in Sunderland and all five are from the North East.

David Cook told the Echo: “As part of our continued efforts to bring value to the North East business community, we are delighted to announce the next in our ongoing series of breakfast briefings.

"Our region is blessed to have so many young entrepreneurs, some of whom will be taking part in our panel discussion. Despite being so young, they’re inspiring role models to the region’s business community, and the next generation of business leaders.

“We like to make these ‘how to’ briefings as practical as possible, and there will be plenty of good advice around how to build and grown a successful business.

"A Q&A session will follow the panel discussion so guests will be able to ask specific questions of our experts.”