The hub of independent businesses, which has seen the renaissance of the historic corner of Fawcett Street and Bridge Street, is celebrating its second Christmas in the city with a festive shopping event, from 11am on Saturday, December 10.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy complimentary mulled wine, hot chocolate, Singing Santas, Snow Queen entertainers and special offers across the site, which is comprised of Bou-Chique womenswear, Fat Unicorn deli, Master Debonair menswear, The Sweet Petite, Cafe 1851 and Black Door Hairdressing.

Alex Kirtley, owner of the building, who, along with her family has transformed the Victorian gem, said: “People really are shopping local more now and the offer has really improved in Sunderland. On Saturday, we’re going to have some great entertainment for all the family as well as some special offers and free hot chocolate, mulled wine and samples to get people in the festive spirit.”

Independent traders ready for Christmas at Mackie's Corner. From left: Helen Collinson from Bou-Chique, Brad Draper from Black Door Hairdressers, Amanda Martin from Fat Unicorn, Harry Collinson from Cafe 1851, Kris Avery and Simon Whitaker from Master Debonair.

2023 will see the opening of the upper floors of Mackie’s Corner, which has been restored and transformed to bring more jobs to the city and provide units for more creative businesses.

Amanda Martin, who co-owns Fat Unicorn with husband Scott, said: “Christmas sales have definitely picked up in the past couple of weeks and you can see more and more people coming into the city centre to shop.

"I think people feel more passionately about shopping local now and saving their local high street, they also make more ethical shopping choices.”

As well as their in store deli range, Fat Unicorn sell Christmas dinner packs, which have already sold out. But there is still some availability of their grazing platters, which can serve from four to eight people.

Christmas at Mackie's Corner. Fat Unicorn Kitchen & Stores.

Kris Avery, head of retail at Master Debonair, said there’s a great offering to be had for those looking to buy a gift – or a treat for themselves.

"You can really spend the entire day at Mackie’s Corner. You can start with coffees, shop for clothes both male and female and we also have a great bar,” he said.

With the cost of living crisis and the impact of energy bills hitting businesses hard, Kris says it’s more important than ever to shop local.

“Independent business is at the heartbeat of all cities, we all know that,” he said. “Without them, cities just don’t thrive and we really need the support.”

Christmas at Mackie's Corner. Master Debonair.

Harry Collinson, from Cafe 1851, said: “It’s been great to see so many families coming to the cafe, it’s what Christmas is all about.

"The cost of living crisis is difficult, but we really aim to look after people and bring them together for a good time. It’s important we all come together in times like this and Sunderland is the best city in the world for that.”

As well as the shopping event on Saturday, Mackie’s Corner will be hosting a networking event for local businesses on Friday, December 9 from 4pm to 7pm which will feature a choir performing outside the site.

:: The Christmas Shopping event at Mackie’s Corner takes place on Saturday, December 10 from 11am to 4pm. Between 12pm and 2pm, there will be a range of entertainment, weather permitting, from the Singing Santas and Snow Queens.

Christmas at Mackie's Corner. Bou-Chique.

A potted history of Mackie’s Corner

It’s been standing guard over a gateway to the city centre since the mid-nineteenth century.

From its glory days as home to Sunderland’s first fashion stores, including hatter Robert Mackie who proved so popular he would lend it his name, to housing city clubbing institution Chambers, the Hutchinson’s Buildings, known as Mackie’s Corner, have had a colourful past to say the least.

But in the past four years they’ve undergone their biggest renaissance yet.

City property developers, the Kirtley family, bought the row of interlinked buildings in 2017 and through the dated shop fronts and boarded up period features could see the landmark site’s potential.

Christmas at Mackie's Corner. Cafe 1851.

Their vision was bold: to transform it into a hub of creative, independent businesses that would help breathe new life into this corner of the city. And it’s one that’s come to fruition spectacularly.