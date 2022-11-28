Cast of White Christmas check out Sunderland's festive offering as hit musical arrives at Empire

Irving Berlin’s classic musical is running at Sunderland Empire all week and the cast had a look around Sunderland city centre to check out the city’s festive offering.

Speaking at City Hall where a huge tree greets visitors in the entrance hall, Lorna, who, as the daughter of Judy Garland and Sidney Luft, hails from theatrical royalty says she’s delighted to be back in the musical.

"I’ve been doing this show on and off for 16 years and every time it’s like putting on this wonderful, warm cardigan that brings comfort, joy and happiness,” she said.

Sunderland Empire White Christmas cast.

Lorna, who plays Martha Watson in the show, added: “It’s a show for everybody, aged eight to 80, the audiences go crazy, we bring Christmas to them.

"This is the most talented, wonderful group of performers and a beautiful bunch of human beings – and there isn’t a cast who can do an American accent like them.”

Marvelling at the Empire, she said: "It’s a stunning theatre that the entire part of this country should be proud of. I really encourage people to support live theatre. The past couple of years have been a dismal time for audiences and performers. So to be able to work again and hear the laughter and applause of audiences is so heartwarming.”

Based on the hit 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, the musical has music and lyrics by Irving Berlin including Blue Skies, Sisters, I Love a Piano, Count Your Blessings and, of course, White Christmas.

Jay McGuiness, Jessica Daley, Lorna Luft, Michael Starke, Monique Young and Dan Burton at City Hall.

Starring alongside Lorna is Michael Starke as General Waverley, Jay McGuiness as Bob Wallace, Dan Burton as Phil Davis, Jessica Daley as Betty Haynes and Monique Young as Judy Haynes.

Michael, who is well known for playing Sinbad in Brookside for 16 years as well as many theatre roles, said: “I’ve been to Sunderland a few times in my career and I really like the people here. Being in this show is a dream come true, the people are so lovely and the show is so nostalgic.”

Jay is more used to screaming North East audiences from his time in boy band The Wanted who reunited for a tour ahead of the tragic death of bandmate Tom Parker in March this year.

"Boy band audiences are a bit different to theatre audiences,” said Jay. “But all performers will tell you that the further north you go, the better the audiences. We last played Nottingham which is my home town, which was amazing, but I’m looking forward to Sunderland crowds being even more raucous.

Jay McGuiness as Bob Wallace in White Christmas

"While me and the boys aren’t doing anything at the minute it’s great to be doing something different like musical theatre.

"The cast are real hard core musical theatre talent and they have a great sense of humour. Dan has been a great support to me and such a tonic.”

Speaking about The Wanted’s most recent tour, he said: “We were so grateful to be able to do it and most of the team were the same team we had in the earlier days of the band. It was the best possible family feeling you could get.”

