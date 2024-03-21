Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fire Station is turning up the heat this Bank Holiday weekend with a new food and music event.

A three-day extravaganza, Fire Eaters will feature street eats and beats over the Easter weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire Eaters takes place at The Fire Station in Sunderland city centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting at 4pm on Good Friday (March 29), food vendors will be operating until 9pm, with ticket holders for Big Country 40th anniversary tour show at The Fire Station encouraged to arrive early and join the party.

People can get their Good Friday fish fix with The Street Diner serving up a seafood spectacular. Expect classic fish and chips and chilli squid, and – of course – cheesy chips.

The Street Diner will be dishing up fish & chips

2023 British Street Food finalists Saving Nemo will be offering a 100 per cent plant-based alternative with their vegan fish and chips, and other specials.

And for those not following the Good Friday tradition, GRK Greek Street Food will be serving up chicken or authentic halloumi authentic gyros wraps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The street food village continues on Saturday, March 30, from 12noon until 9pm, ahead of The Fire Station’s Destination Bowie show in the auditorium.

Indian street food Delhi Delights will be in attendance all day, dishing up its curry bowls, with options including lamb keema, butter chicken and paneer butter masala.

The Fire Eaters team will take a break on Easter Sunday, but the festivities will continue indoors, with the Engine Room serving an Easter Sunday lunch including a roast lamb Sunday dinner special.

Fire Eaters will then return from 11am until 7pm on Bank Holiday Monday, serving the venue’s bumper matchday crowd ahead of Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Funky Indian Wali will be around on Monday with its heritage infused Indian street food and tapas.

They will be joined by Musafari Grills, slinging their sizzled marinated meats on the barbie.

More vendors will be announced in the coming days via The Fire Station social media accounts, while The Engine Room’s brand-new food menu is available for those who would prefer to dine in.

Attendees can access both bars inside The Fire Station and The Engine Room, as well as an outdoor bar with a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handpicked local and national DJs will provide the soundtrack for the weekend. Sunderland’s own Loud Not Loud DJs will kick off proceedings with a selection of 80s/90s classic rock and alternative post punk on Good Friday.

De Ja Brew take the decks from 2.30pm on Saturday, bringing chilled out daytime jazz, soul, funk and Afrobeat, exclusively on vinyl. Richard Amundsen of Cool for Cats takes over from 6.30pm until late.

While DJ Mojaxx will be at The Engine Room from 11am until 7pm on Bank Holiday Monday for a wide range of pre and post-match tunes.

DJ Mojaxx

Rhys McKinnell, The Fire Station CEO, said: “Fire Eaters combines our passion for great food, drinks and live entertainment in an amazing setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to be working with exciting independent street food vendors and amazing DJs on this brand new regular event for Sunderland.

“We’re expecting a lively weekend at The Fire Station with our Big Country and Destination: Bowie shows and hope ticket holders will head down early and join us at Fire Eaters before the shows.”

Entry into Fire Eaters street food village is free, and children and well-behaved dogs are welcome to attend.