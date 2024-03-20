Inside Sunderland's new DB/CB burger restaurant and a look at the menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland has a new restaurant to take a bite out of.

One of the smash burgers on offer

DB/CB has opened in the former Mexico 70 site in the heart of the city's culture quarter, specialising in a range of smash burgers, inventive sides, cocktails and beers.

It's being run by the same management team as the popular Mexican restaurant, which closed in February after six years in the city, with the kitchen team turning their hand to meat and vegan burgers which are ground on site and served in buns specially made by local bakery Müllers.

Options include beef burgers including chuck steak ground with venison, and plant-based mince, seasoned and smashed on a dedicated vegan hot plate.

Fans of Mexico 70 will be pleased to hear that their signature margaritas are still on the menu, as well as a range of other cocktails and beers.

DB / CB is housed in the former Mexico 70 site in High Street West

Manager Leah Gohren said: "We noticed a gap in the market at this end of the city centre for a really good burger so we decided to take the humble burger and elevate it with the use of unusual ingredients.

"We grind all our burgers on site with our own blend so we know exactly what's going in them - and it creates a really fresh, juicy burger. It's not just your run of the mill burgers."

All eight Mexico 70 jobs have been retained by the transition, with the site also undergoing a makeover in line with the new burger brand.

An acronym of dirty burgers / cocktails beer, the name is also inspired by the famous New York bar CBGB, with the playlist part inspired by the legendary music venue which defined an era.

Some of the sides on offer including buttermilk chicken tenders

Leah said: "Although we've painted the restaurant and there's new signage and chairs, we've retained the feel of Mexico 70 with the music and great cocktails.

"This is one of the best restaurant locations in the city. When there's gigs and shows on at The Fire Station and the Empire it's like Piccadilly Circus round here. We're also really popular on match days."

There's currently scaffolding on the buildings as part of ongoing restoration works taking place as part of the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme, which has seen improvements at a number of historic buildings - but DB/CB is open for business.

*Opening times are Tuesday to Friday from 5pm and Saturday from 12pm until late. It's currently walk ins only.

On the menu

A look at the menu

Burgers - there's seven standard burgers, which all come with small fries as standard. (There will also be specials)

They include the classic cheese smash (£13), spicy boi with sriracha butter and Scotch bonnet (£14) and venison and bacon smash (£16).

Fries - you can upgrade to loaded fries or order as a side.

Options include truffle and parmesan fries (£4/£6), chicken gravy fries (£3/£5) and crispy chilli fries (£4/£6).

Sides - there's 10 from which to choose.

Corn ribs from the sides menu

They include mac n cheese bombs (£5.50), apple jalepeno slaw (£3.50), vegan Korean bites (£6) and frickles, deep-fried pickles (£5.50). There's also a wide range of sauces.

Cocktails - all priced £9.

They include classic marg, hot honey marg, Jamaican mule, lemon bourbon palmer, bloody pineapple and bloody Mary.

Restaurant Week offer - running until Sunday, March 24