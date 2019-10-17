Award-winning independent coffee shop closes its doors in Sunderland city centre

Serendipity in Frederick Street has sadly announced its closure.

The owners of Serendipity Tea & Trinkets released a statement announcing they will no longer be trading in Frederick Street.

It reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce that as from today Serendipity is now closed permanently - Serendipity catering company is still operating at a different address which we will announce on a different post.“It was not an easy decision with many factors to consider - rising costs, drop in footfall – but the main persuader was the lack of work life balance. It’s something we never managed to achieve, many of you who run and operate a very small business will understand the unseen time put in to make a successful business, the hours are punishing and the work is relentless and all consuming with many personal and family sacrifices being made.”

The quirky tea rooms had been operating for eight years and in that time had racked up many awards, including a Sunderland Echo Portfolio award, as well as being used as a location in the forthcoming second series of Sunderland ‘Til I Die on Netflix.

Owner June Clark said the biggest achievement of all was building up a loyal customer base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “We feel our greatest achievement was to create a beautiful unique quirky place with friendly service, passionate about homemade and great quality food a little oasis of nostalgia and calm amongst the generic multi-nationals that dominate our city centres.

“Most importantly we want to say a massive thank you to all of you who have supported us over the last eight years: our loyal Saturday ladies, our Tuesday crystal moon posse. plus so many more. We have genuinely met some lovely people, some who have become great friends and future friends to be. I hope you wish us well in the future.”