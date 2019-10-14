As a handy guide, we’ve rounded up some of the best independent cafes and coffee shops in the area, in no particular order, where you can pick up everything from an Earl of Sunderland brew to a pre-match pink slice.
1. Holmeside Coffee, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens
As well as offering excellent coffees, brunches and light bites, Holmeside Coffee offers so much more. You can pick up art pieces, join in a yoga session, attend a talk or enjoy live music and street food at one of its social events. They also have a smaller takeout version in the old JC Potter newsagent's in High Street West, opposite the Empire.
2. Cole cafe and Deli, Roker
There's lovely attention to detail, in the decor and food, at this cafe in a former house in St George's Terrace. Make sure to check out its cake counter which offers home-made treats such as courgette & lime or white chocolate, raspberry & almond blondies.
3. Fausto, Marine Walk, Roker
A popular spot for cyclists completing the C2C route, Fausto offers high energy foods and cuppas with a view of Roker Pier. You can pick up retro merchandise whilst you're there or join in some of its social clubs which include open water swimming and language classes.
4. Serendipity, Frederick Street, Sunderland city centre
Kitsch fifties vibes meets Sunderland-themed teas at this quirky tearooms. It's a tea-lover's heaven with a vast choice of loose leaf blends including Black Cat Special Brew, a Mint Mackem and an Earl of Sunderland brew.
