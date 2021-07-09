Alternative things to do in Sunderland to escape the Euro 2020 final if you don't like football

Whether you getaway from the game and the hours and hours of build-up dominating much of the day with a bit of me time, trying out one of our amazing eateries in Sunderland or taking in a movie could be the perfect escape.
Here’s some alternative things to do in Sunderland on Sunday, July 11, if you’re not down the pub watching the Italy v England Euro 2020 final.
1. Go for a walk along Hendon Beach
It's not as pretty, or as popular, as Roker and Seaburn beaches, but Hendon Beach has a more rugged, urban charm all of its own. Head there for a quieter beach walk, one with views of Sunderland port. Picture by James Copley.
Photo: James Copley
2. Check out a new restaurant
Sunderland has welcomed lots of new businesses in 2021. One of the latest additions is Proven People in Burdon Road. They're open Sundays for pizzas, cocktails and good tunes.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Go to the cinema
Empire Cinema is back open. Check website for listings
Photo: jpi media
4. Go for a walk in the park
Not as manicured as Mowbray Park or as bonny as Barnes Park, but Backhouse Park has a more rural, escapist feel. Thomas William Backhouse gifted the park, formerly Ashburne Park, to the Corporation of Sunderland in 1922 who named it Backhouse Park.
Photo: JPI Media