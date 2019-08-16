Aldi gets green light to extend store at Washington Retail Park
Bargain shoppers will have even more aisles to browse on a trip to the supermarket as a Wearside Aldi gets the go-ahead to expand its store.
Aldi at Washington Retail Park has taken an additional 5,000 sq ft of space from the site’s former Poundworld to create one larger store, which they say will offer a “modern shopping experience” to its customers.
The retailer aims to have 1,200 stores by 2025, and has committed its long-term future to Washington Retail Park after agreeing terms on a 15-year lease.
Sandy Mitchell, Regional Managing Director at Aldi, said: “Our store at Washington Retail Park consistently performs well and we are pleased to be able to extend our lease on a larger footprint.”
He added: “We’re committed to improving our stores for customers across the country and with the new space we have available, we’ll be able to do this for the Washington Retail Park store and the community it serves.”
Greg Chisholm, Asset Manager at M&G Real Estate, which manages the Washington Retail Park on behalf of Prudential Assurance Company, welcomed the committment and investment from the company.
He said: “We view Aldi’s decision to renew its tenancy on a long-term basis as a vote of confidence for Washington Retail Park.
“As Aldi consistently performs strongly in the grocery market, its offering continues to complement the wider brand line up we have created across the Retail Park and Galleries Shopping Centre.”