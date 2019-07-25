Aldi at the Galleries in Washington to close for three months for work to create a MASSIVE new store
Work has started to extend the Aldi at the Galleries in Washington.
Budget chain Aldi submitted plans to extend its store and make alterations to the shop entrance to Sunderland City Council in April.
Now work to give the store on the Galleries retail park a facelift has started.
The company wants to extend its existing outlet into an empty unit next door which used to be a PoundWorld and move the entrance to the store.
The application also includes provision for an extra 12 parking spaces at the site.
Aldi has been one of the success stories of British retailing in recent years, along with fellow discount chain Lidl.
The popular supermarket opened a new look branch near the Armstrong Industrial Estate close to the Galleries.
At the time of that opening Aldi were opening stores at a rate of more than one-a-week and now the firm has more than 600 stores in Britain and aims to have 1,000 stores across the UK by 2022.
Last month, the company announced that it was to start trialing biodegradable carrier bags at its 47 North East stores.
It is also introducing a new reusable bag, made entirely from back of store waste, and a reusable cotton alternative. At the end of the trial, the most popular option will be selected for the other UK stores.
Aldi was named Supermarket of the Year in 2012 and 2013 and in February 2017, overtook the Co-op to become the United Kingdom's fifth largest supermarket chain.