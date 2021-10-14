A golden backer for the Portfolio Awards as Station Taxis gets on board

Bosses at Station Taxis say they are delighted to be backing the Portfolio Awards in a year when the firm is celebrating its 120th birthday.

And there’s more celebrations at the award-winning firm as Managing Director Trevor Hines has been in the taxi business for 50 golden years this year - since first joining Station Taxis in 1971.

He said: “We are proud to continue to support the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.

Trevor Hines of Station Taxis which is sponsoring this year's Portfolio Awards.

"We convey our customers to and from a multitude of bars, clubs, restaurants, hotels and many other leisure facilities every day of the week. It is therefore very important that we fully support and celebrate the success of these businesses.”

“As previous Portfolio Award winners, we encourage individuals and businesses to put forward a nomination for the awards.”

The firm, and Trevor himself, are no strangers to success in the Portfolio Awards.

Trevor, a Wearsider through and through, won the Lifetime Achievement category in 2019 which was the last time the competition was held before the pandemic struck.

The company was highly commended in the Best Age Friendly Business category, and was shortlisted in the Large Business of the Year section in 2018.

It also won the Best Age Friendly Business Section in 2016. And in 2012, the firm was the Overall Business of the Year.

As well as Station Taxis, we have lots more fantastic backers on board to help make the awards a success.

This year's competition is the first to be held since the pandemic struck.

Now in their 15th year, the Sunderland Echo is proud to present the Portfolio Business 2021 Awards which are a celebration of excellence within the business sector.

Sunderland City Council is once again the headline sponsor and we are also delighted to welcome on board Artventurers, Gentoo, the North East Autism Society, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Thompson Waste Management, Sunderland College, University of Sunderland, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, and the North East Business and Innovation Centre in Sunderland.