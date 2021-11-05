A full rundown of the winners and sponsors of the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards

The Portfolio Awards Scroll of Honour.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 5th November 2021, 10:29 am
Joy Yates, Regional Director, JPI Media North East introduces the 2021 Sunderland Echo Portfolio Business Awards.

THE CATEGORIES AND WINNERS;

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland City Council) – New World Design.

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by the NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group) – Advanced Heat Transfer.

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland College) – Maxim Facilities Management.

Employer of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland Football Club) – Tombola.

Technology of the Year (sponsored by Artventurers) – Haskel Energy Systems.

City Centre Business of The Year (sponsored by the Sunderland Echo) – Penshaw View Training.

Creative Industries (sponsored by the University of Sunderland) – Roar Motion.

Sole Trader of the Year (sponsored by the North East Business and Innovation Centre). Winner – Andyman Upcycling. Highly commended – John Amer.

Best Green Business (sponsored by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust) – Bottle Swap.

Special Community Business Award (sponsored by Gentoo) – Back on the Map.

Social Enterprise Award (sponsored by the North East Business and Innovation Centre) – Pop Recs CIC.

Best Training Provider (sponsored by the North East Autism Society) – Milltech.

Leisure Business of the Year (sponsored by Station Taxis) – Luciano's.

Corporate Social Responsibility (sponsored by Bradley Hall) – Tailored Leisure Company.

Women in Business (sponsored by Thompson Waste Management) – Before We Meet Ltd – Tori Young.

Businesses making a difference in the pandemic (sponsored by NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group). Winner – PFF Group. Highly commended – Veterans in Crisis.

Special Recognition Award (sponsored by the Sunderland Echo) – Paul McEldon.

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Sunderland City Council) – Ralph Saelzer.

Overall Business of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland City Council) – Nissan.

