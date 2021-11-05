A full rundown of the winners and sponsors of the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards

Joy Yates, Regional Director, JPI Media North East introduces the 2021 Sunderland Echo Portfolio Business Awards.

THE CATEGORIES AND WINNERS;

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland City Council) – New World Design.

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by the NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group) – Advanced Heat Transfer.

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland College) – Maxim Facilities Management.

Employer of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland Football Club) – Tombola.

Technology of the Year (sponsored by Artventurers) – Haskel Energy Systems.

City Centre Business of The Year (sponsored by the Sunderland Echo) – Penshaw View Training.

Creative Industries (sponsored by the University of Sunderland) – Roar Motion.

Sole Trader of the Year (sponsored by the North East Business and Innovation Centre). Winner – Andyman Upcycling. Highly commended – John Amer.

Best Green Business (sponsored by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust) – Bottle Swap.

Special Community Business Award (sponsored by Gentoo) – Back on the Map.

Social Enterprise Award (sponsored by the North East Business and Innovation Centre) – Pop Recs CIC.

Best Training Provider (sponsored by the North East Autism Society) – Milltech.

Leisure Business of the Year (sponsored by Station Taxis) – Luciano's.

Corporate Social Responsibility (sponsored by Bradley Hall) – Tailored Leisure Company.

Women in Business (sponsored by Thompson Waste Management) – Before We Meet Ltd – Tori Young.

Businesses making a difference in the pandemic (sponsored by NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group). Winner – PFF Group. Highly commended – Veterans in Crisis.

Special Recognition Award (sponsored by the Sunderland Echo) – Paul McEldon.

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Sunderland City Council) – Ralph Saelzer.